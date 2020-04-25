Seven COVID-19 Cases in T Gana on Saturday

Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana saw a dip on Saturday with only seven positive cases being reported.

This takes the number of positive cases reported in the state till date to 990, an officia release said

With seven fresh cases being detected, the number of active cases in Telangana has risen to 658, it said.

No death occurred on Saturday and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continues to be 25.

The bulletin said 16 people were cured or discharged from hospital after recovery.

With this, the number of people discharged from hospitals has gone up to 307, he said.

