Seven COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala: Seven Cured

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 25 (PTI) Seven new cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala on Saturday taking the total number of infected persons in the state to 457 and seven people were cured, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. "Three new cases each were reported from Kottayam and Kollam districts and one from Kannur district.

As of now, the state has reported 457 patients," Vijayan told reporters after the COVID-19 review meeting.

Two cases each from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod and one patient from Wayanad were cured in the state on Saturday, he said.

At least 116 patients are currently under treatment for COVID-19.

"A total of 338 cases have been cured in the state till now. We have 21,044persons under observation now and 464 in isolation wards," Vijayan said.

At least 22,360 samples have been sent from the state for testing, he added.

The state has reported three COVID-19 deaths so far. PTI

