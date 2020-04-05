Seven Indian Nationals Among 75 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Singapore

World. (File Image)

Singapore, Apr 5 (PTI) Seven Indian nationals are among the 75 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Singapore, taking the total infections to 1,189 since the deadly diseases broke out here.

Of the new cases, 69 are local infections. Six are imported with a travel history to Europe, North and South America and ASEAN, said the Ministry of health on Saturday.

Six Indian nationals, between the ages of 18 and 52, are on work passes.

The seventh is a 46-year old female Indian national on work pass at the Indian-origin mega store Mustafa Centre, which has been closed for two-weeks.

Four new cases, three being Singapore citizens, have been linked to Mustafa Centre, bringing the total to 19 cases.

Mustafa Centre has been closed for at least two weeks and will undergo disinfection, according to media reports.

Mustafa Centre on Syed Alwi Road of the Little India precinct will be professionally disinfected, the mall's managing director Mustaq Ahmad told Channel News Asia.

"The moment we were informed that our staff had tested positive, we immediately took steps to inform all staff who had close contact with the affected staff to take leave. We also disinfected the affected departments," Mustaq said.

Twenty-six of the 500 confirmed cases, who are still in hospital, are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Most of the others are stable or improving, said the ministry.

Till now, a total of 297 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from the hospitals or community isolation facilities.

On Saturday, Singapore reported its sixth death from COVID-19. An 88-year-old permanent resident with no recent travel history to affected places died.

He had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes.

Meanwhile, Singapore residents returning from ASEAN countries, France, India and Switzerland must self-isolate for 14 days at dedicated facilities, according to authorities.

This will apply to Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from Apr 5 at 11.59 pm, the ministry announced on Saturday.

Previously, only those returning from the United States and the United Kingdom needed to serve their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

The Ministry said the expanded measure is to protect Singaporeans and "further ring fence the risk of community transmission from imported cases".

The countries chosen are based on the ministry's assessment of risks and the history of imported cases in Singapore.

