Actor Hina Khan is all set to portray the deglammed role of a headstrong and no-nonsense police officer in Adeeb Rais's new series 'Seven One'. The series has been titled 'Seven One' as there are seven suspects and one person at the centre of it, the investigative officer, Radikha Shroff (Hina). Moreover, the case has been closed for seven years and she has just one day in hand to give it a whole new dimension. Hina Khan Posts ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Instagram Reel, Grooving to Sinhalese Lyrics Holidaying in Maldives (Watch Video).

Rais, who has formerly worked on the anthology 'Kaali Peeli Tales' and award-winning short film 'Aunty ji', spoke about Hina's de-glam avatar in the series and stated that she's "going to take everyone by a storm." "Her performance is real and nuanced and the look is unlike anything you've seen her in before. There is not an ounce of makeup or glamour. We wanted to keep the world of the series raw and real and Hina absolutely surrendered to my vision," he said.

Talking about the series, Rais added, "I've been itching to do something in the crime space for some time now and I'm glad I'm foraying into the genre with 'Seven one'. It's not a typical Adeeb Rais series or movie but the core of it will surely appeal to everyone who looks forward to my content. Seven one' is a crime drama at the surface level but the series is so much more than that in actuality,"

Further, Hina said the reason she was attracted to the project was that she's "never portrayed a character of a cop." The actor also talked about the details of her character in the upcoming series and said, "My character Radhika Shroff is handling this high profile case where stakes are high. But she's not a Bollywood commercial cop who would do extraordinary stunts, high drama chases or would get introduced with mega build up every time she walks into the scene."

"She's more reflective of how a real-life cop would be.. her ways and reactions are inspired by the real world. Her actions are the result of her responsibility so she's not overboard but she's very sharp and intelligent. I have always been a fan of realistic cinema and never ever miss such an opportunity," continued the actor. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Hina Khan Looks Alluring in This Latest Selfie – View Pic.

Here's The Tweet:

We are thrilled to share the first look of the fantastic #HinaKhan in our upcoming series ‘SEVEN ONE’. We promise this crime drama will keep you on the edge of your seat and watch @eyehinakhan in a never seen avatar as the dynamic Inspector Radhika Shroff.#SevenOne#HinaAsShroff pic.twitter.com/nC1YXBV2Sj — Madmidaas Films (@madmidaasfilms) April 8, 2022

When asked what the audiences should expect from the series, Hina was quick to respond "A lot of thrill, unexpected turns, mystery, realistic cinema and character graph. What you see is not what you should believe. I'm confident that the audiences will be hooked onto this show." The six-episode series produced by Madmidaas Films has recently completed principal shooting. The cast of 'Seven One' also includes Vikram Kocchar, Ashwini Kaul, Bhuvan Arora, and Shadab Kamal among others.

