Several Firms Ready to Shift from China to India: Gadkari

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the situation arising from coronavirus pandemic can be a "blessing in disguise" as several multinational firms are willing to shift their units from China to India.

India should facilitate their entry into the country, he told a Marathi newschannel.

"There is a blessing in disguise in the current situation. Many China-based companies are ready to shift their industrial units to India," the minister for MSMEs said.

"We should provide them proper facilities," he added.

