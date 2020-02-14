Shah Pays Homage to Pulwama Bravehearts

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his homage to the bravehearts of Pulwama attack on Friday."I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland," tweeted Amit Shah.It was around 3:00 pm on this day last year when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into the Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted by the suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district.Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after the convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack.Nationwide protests erupted against the dastardly terror attack even as the country bid goodbye to its bravehearts. Leaders across the party lines and civil society condemned the attack and called for an appropriate response. (ANI)

