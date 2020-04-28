'Shipping Ministry Charting out Plan for Evacuation of Stranded Indian Seafarers in International Waters, Abroad'

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday held discussions with seafarers unions and Shipping Line Co via video conferencing and asked ship liners to provide the details of stranded Indian seafarers in international waters and abroad.Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said, "I discussed with seafarers unions and Shipping Lines Co via video conferencing and clearly told ship liners to provide the details of stranded Indian seafarers in international waters and abroad.""The Ministry of Shipping is charting out the plan for the evacuation of Indian seafarers and drawing the SOP for the easing out of sign on or sign off process at Indian ports," he added.During COVID-19 lockdown, several decisions have been taken by the shipping ministry for the smooth functioning of ports. At all small and majors ports, all precautionary measures have been taken to fight COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)