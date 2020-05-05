Shops and Markets Open in Manipur

Imphal, May 4 (PTI) The Manipur government on Monday allowed relaxation in opening of shops, markets and offices as the whole state is in the the green zone, officials said.

With the relaxation of the lockdown from 6 am to 4 pm, the Paona Market and Thangal Market in capital Imphal town opened and people in large number visited both the markets to buy essential commodities, they said

Police used the public address system to tell the people to maintain social distancing and wear masks while visiting public places.

Government offices also witnessed more attendance as under the new guidelines all government offices were allowed to function with 50 per cent attendance.

