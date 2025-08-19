Kolkata, August 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a new rehabilitation initiative, the "Shramshree" scheme, aimed at Bengali migrant workers returning to the state after alleged harassment and discrimination in other states for speaking Bengali. Banerjee, while addressing the media on Monday, said, "Due to speaking Bengali, other states declared them criminals. Twenty-two lakh migrant workers from West Bengal are working in other states. Today, they are suffering for speaking Bengali."

Under the Shramshree scheme, each returning worker will receive Rs5,000 per month for a year or until they secure new employment in Bengal. She said, "A new scheme for migrant workers, Shramshree, will soon start in West Bengal. Migrant workers will return to Bengal, the Government will provide them Rs 5000 for a year, as financial help. This scheme will start under the Labour department...This is only for Bengali migrant workers." 'No Action Against Election Officers': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Defies EC Order.

Meanwhile, The West Bengal government has ordered the screening of at least one Bengali film each in all the cinema halls and every screen in multiplexes across the state on a regular basis. In an order issued by the state government's Information and Cultural Affairs Department, the films are to be screened during the prime time, i.e., between 3 pm to 9 pm.

"After careful consideration of all aspects of the matter, and in exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (3) of section 5 of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954, the Governor is hereby pleased to issue the following direction to all licensees of the State," the notification read. It further stated that every cinema hall and all screens in multiplexes in West Bengal must mandatorily have 365 prime time shows/screenings of Bengali films throughout the year, with at least one Bengali show per day for the 365 days. It emphasised that the prime time shows must be held only between 3 pm and 9 pm.

"Necessary amendment to the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956 will be made in due course. This order shall come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders," it added. The move has been taken in the wake of growing pan-India releases in India, with the West Bengal government aiming to increase the visibility of regional cinema. Prior to this, the government had taken another move by streamlining the process of setting up mini-cinema halls in the state to focus on Bengali films and content. ‘Planned Game by BJP’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Planning SIR to Impose NRC in West Bengal.

"Over the recent past, we are in receipt of a few proposals for setting up of infrastructure for screening of mini-cinema (with particular focus on Bengali cinema and content). This has the potential to work as a catalyst for the development of the Bengali film industry, and the business model suggests that it might also benefit local businesses to grow further," the letter read from the office of the Chief Secretary. The changes are believed to have the potential to boost local culture and help small businesses grow.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)