Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust to Hold Meeting on Feb 19 in Delhi

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Kameshwar Choupal on Sunday said that the first meeting of the Trust will be held on February 19 in New Delhi.The Trust has been constituted for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya."We will have a proper meeting, everybody has given their consent to the meeting, it will be an informal meeting," Chaupal said.He further added that the best technology will be used for the construction of the temple and said, "Even if we put in our best efforts, it should at least take around four to five years for a structure to come out, we can't say much about that, only experts can say anything about that. The best technology will be used for the construction of the temple."Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the constitution of the Trust, which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case. "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra'," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha."I am pleased to announce that a significant decision has been taken to follow the directives of the Supreme Court. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top court, a proposal for a Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Tirth Kshetra has been passed by the cabinet," the prime minister had told the lower house.A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque. (ANI)

