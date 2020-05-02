Some Hospitals Will Be Allowed to Open in Mathura: Official

Mathura, May 2 (PTI) The district administration on Saturday asked officials to allow some hospitals to open, saying people in the city should not be deprived of medical facilities.

Taking stock of situation in the district, Commissioner (Agra Division) Anil Kumar said one police officer should be posted in these hospitals to ensure no one goes back untreated.

Kumar also ordered opening of medical, grocery, milk and vegetable shops in coronavirus hotspots.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mathura stands at 22, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

He said supply of milk in hotspot areas has been strengthened after a meeting with milkmen on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 4500 migrant labourers from Rajisthan have been sent to their native districts, he said.

They were medically examined and given ration, Mishra added.

