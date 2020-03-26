South Delhi MP Writes to Kejriwal, Demands Help for Economically Vulnerable People

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking for the protection of poor and underprivileged of the national capital during the 21-day lockdown.In his letter, the BJP MP has requested the CM to register the unorganised sector labourers and provide them with financial help."Register unorganised sector workers online also start a helpline number and give financial assistance to these labourers. The Central government has already announced Rs 5,000 each per month to those registered with ESI," reads the letter.The letter further states: "Ration shops meant for distributing food grains to poor people are opened from 1 to 5th of every month. It should be opened every day or three days per week for the stipulated time."The MP has also demanded that daily wage earners like auto-rickshaws drivers be given financial support each month."These drivers are daily wage labourers and due to lockdown, there is no source of earning for them. There should be a direct transfer of Rs 5,000 in their account per month," stated the letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)