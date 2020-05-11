South Korea Delays School Reopening

World. (File Image)

Seoul, May 11 (AP) South Korea has delayed the reopening of schools by a week after health authorities found scores of new coronavirus infections linked to club goers.

Before discovering the new cases, the country had relaxed social distancing guidelines and scheduled the reopening of schools, starting with high school seniors on Wednesday.

But Vice Education Minister Park Baeg-beom said on Monday that the school reopening would be delayed.

Authorities in the Seoul metropolitan area have ordered the reclosing of clubs and other nightlife establishments and are combing through credit-card and mobile-phone records and security camera video to track thousands of people who visited a popular Seoul entertainment district. (AP)

