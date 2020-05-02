Special Train Carrying Migrant Workers Departs from Sabarmati for Agra

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): A special train carrying migrant workers has left from Sabarmati in Ahmedabad for Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.Meanwhile, a special train from Ernakulam in Kerala to Odisha's Bhubaneswar carrying migrant labourers reached Renigunta railway station in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning,On May 1, a special train carrying 1140 migrant labourers from Kerala bound for Bhubaneshwar in Odisha, left from the Aluva railway station in Ernakulam district at 10 pm.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday granted permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students and tourists.Meanwhile, the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)

