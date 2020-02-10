Spike Lee Honours Kobe Bryant with Purple and Gold Suit at Oscars Red Carpet

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): As stars from the Hollywood industry started to descend on the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards, American director Spike Lee paid tributes to late basketball player Kobe Bryant in a special way.The 'BlacKkKlansman' director is no stranger to making a statement with his sartorial choices as he arrived on the red carpet in a customised purple Gucci suit. The ensemble had gold trim and Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and the back of the suit.A thick-framed glass, hat, and chains all in the shade of purple was added on by Lee to make the accessory game complete.He finished off the look with orange, in what it seemed like basketball shoes. Lee had won the coveted Oscars award last year in the category of the best-adapted screenplay. This time, he will present an award at the 92nd Academy Awards.The event is taking place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

