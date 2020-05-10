SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 21:15 Sports Highlights

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The following are the top stories at 21:15 hours:

SPO-LOCKDOWN-DUTEE

Dutee distributes 1000 food packets in her village amid lockdown

By Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Contributing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, top Indian sprinter Dutee Chand drove down nearly 70 km from Bhubaneswar to her village to distribute food packets.

SPO-CRI-KAIF-FIELDING

Current Indian team lacks complete fielder: Mohd Kaif New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The current Indian team has good fielders but none of them is a "complete package" like Yuvraj Singh and he himself, reckons Mohammed Kaif.

SPO-HOCK-LD BALBIR

Hockey legend Balbir Sr tests COVID negative, but condition remains critical

Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr on Sunday tested negative for COVID 19 but remained in critical condition as he battled bronchial pneumonia at a hospital here.

SPO-CRI-AKRAM

Bumrah should not run after county cricket: Akram

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Legendary Wasim Akram believes the someone like Jasprit Bumrah shouldn't exhaust himself by playing in the English county as he is already playing three formats of international cricket.

SPO-CRI-WOM-PERRY

Women T20 World Cup became bigger than tournament itself: Perry

Melbourne, May 10 (PTI) This year's T20 World Cup was a seminal event in the women's game as it touched a chord with one and all while attaining unprecedented heights in increasing popularity, feels star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR

Cricketers will have to live with dangers of COVID-19: Gambhir

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir doesn't see major changes in the way cricket is played in the post COVID-19 scenario besides the ban on using saliva on the ball.

SPO-VIRUS-MINISTER

We had to be careful to ensure athletes remain free from COVID-19: Rijiju

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Plans are in place to start outdoor training in premier centres in India later this month and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had to tread a careful path to ensure that athletes remained free from COVID-19.

SPO-SAI-COMMITTEE

SAI forms 6-member panel to prepare SOP for phased resumption of training post COVID

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a six-member committee to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for phased resumption of training across sporting disciplines at all the centres once the coronavirus-forced national lockdown is lifted.

SPO-CRI-AKMAL

Banned Akmal refuses to divulge details of two meetings with suspected bookies: PCB sources

Karachi, May 10 (PTI) Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has refused to divulge details of his two meetings with suspected bookies before the Disciplinary Panel which handed him a three-year ban after a hearing, according to Board sources.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL

Batsman should be given out LBW if any ball goes on to hit the stumps: Chappell

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has proposed radical changes in the LBW laws, stating that a batsman should be given out leg before as long as the ball is hitting the stumps irrespective of the spot of its landing and impact.

SPO-CRI-PAK-WOM-FITNESS

Pakistan's elite women cricketers to undergo fitness test from Monday

Lahore, May 10 (PTI) Pakistan's 38 elite women cricketers will undergo online fitness tests from Monday with an aim to maintain the required fitness standards during the lockdown.

SPO-HOCK-COACHING

HI to start level 1 course for Indian coaches from Monday

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Hockey India is organising level 1 coaching course online for Indian coaches beginning on Monday, in association with world body FIH. PTI

