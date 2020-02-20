SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:07 PM Sports Highlights

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2107 hours:

EXPECTED STOTRIES:

* Report of ISL match between NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW

India ready to 'taste' Kiwi flavoured pace in opening Test

By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 20 (PTI) India's battle-hardened cricketers are ready for their toughest challenge of the World Test Championship till date as they face formidable hosts New Zealand on a spicy Basin Reserve track in the series-opener beginning here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-IND-PREVIEW

India Women begin elusive trophy search with T20 World Cup opener against Australia

Sydney, Feb 20 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team will be aiming for much needed consistency when it opens its bid for an elusive ICC trophy with the T20 World Cup opener against defending champions Australia here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-RAHANE-PANT

Pant needs to accept that he is going through a rough patch: Rahane

By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 20 (PTI) Rishabh Pant needs to accept that he is going through a rough patch and remain focussed on improving as a cricketer, said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane here on Thursday.

SPO-BAI-OPEN-CHINA BAI expects 'quarantined' Chinese shuttlers for India Open, seeks government nod

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Badminton Association of India is optimistic about China's participation in next month's India Open despite the fears surrounding the deadly coronavirus as Chinese shuttlers are in quarantine for almost a fortnight in Europe.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE

New Zealand start favourites but 320 is good first innings score: Rahane

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 20 (PTI) A first innings total in the range of 320 on a bouncy Basin Reserve track is what India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is aiming for despite calling New Zealand the favourites going into the first Test starting here on Friday.

SPO-BAD-IND Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina, Sameer enter quarterfinals, Srikanth loses

Barcelona, Feb 20 (PTI) London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal secured a straight game win over Ukraine's Maria Ulitina to storm into the women's singles quarterfinals of the USD 170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-3RDLD AKMAL

PCB suspends Akmal pending anti-corruption investigation

Karachi, Feb 20 (PTI) Umar Akmal's flatter-to-deceive career took a massive blow on Thursday when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended the batsman pending an anti-corruption inquiry amid claims that he failed to report a spot-fixing approach.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-HARMANPREET

Need to come up together, can't rely on just one or two players: Harmanpreet

Sydney, Feb 20 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said her side will target consistent collective efforts instead of relying on just a couple of players to deliver the goods when it takes on Australia in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-SAURASHTRA Jadeja, Jani, Jackson help Saurashtra post 226/6 on Day 1 against Andhra

Ongole (AP), Feb 20 (PTI) Fighting half-centuries by Vishvarajsingh Jadeja (73, 179 balls, 10 fours), Chirag Jani (53, 128 balls, 5 fours) and Sheldon Jackson (50) helped Saurashtra make 226 for 6 in 79 overs on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Andhra here on Thursday.

SPO-HOCK-IND

India hope to continue fine run against Australia in FIH Pro League tie

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) Hosts India would look to continue their fine form when they take on title holders Australia in their next FIH Pro League tie here on Friday.

SPO-WREST-3RD LD ASIAN Indian women dominate with 3 gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Divya Kakran led the pack with a stunning performance before Sarita Mor and Pinki grabbed gold in their respective categories as India dominated the opening day of women's competition at the Asian Wrestling Championship here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-QF-BENGAL Ton-up Majumdar scripts dramatic turnaround for Bengal

Tangi (Odisha), Feb 20 (PTI) Anustup Majumdar's gritty century rescued Bengal from a hopeless 46 for five in a dramatic turnaround for them on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Odisha here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-QF-GUJARAT Patel's century guides Gujarat to 330/4 against Goa

Valsad (Gujarat), Feb 20 (PTI) Skipper Parthiv Patel led from the front with his 27th first-class century and helped Gujarat reach 330 for four on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Goa here.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI Everything to play for in Mumbai showdown

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A place in the Hero Indian Super League playoffs is on the line as Mumbai City FC lock horns against Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-MITHALI

Australia favourites but India no pushovers: Mithali

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The seasoned Mithali Raj has declared Australia as favourites to win Friday's Women's T20 World Cup opener against India in what she expects to be a high-scoring and "very close" game.

SPO-TT-IND Sharath Kamal enter men's and mixed doubles quarters at Hungarian Open

Budapest, Feb 20 (PTI) Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal on Thursday entered the quarterfinals of both men's doubles and mixed doubles at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open here.

SPO-CRI-FIXING-RAJA Raja urges Pakistan PM to pass legislation to impose life bans on guilty players

Karachi, Feb 20 (PTI) Deeply anguished by the latest corruption scandal that has rocked Pakistan cricket, former skipper Ramiz Raja on Thursday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to carry out a legislation to impose life bans on guilty players. PTI

