New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Day 4 of the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023 witnessed Hockey Punjab, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Bihar registering wins in their respective games at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Gujarat 8-0. Sharanjit Kaur (9', 15'), and Harjot Kaur (33', 52') scored a brace, while Tanu Rani (28'), Harpreet Kaur (33'), Khushboo (59'), and Sanna (56') netted a goal each.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes 1000 Runs in IPL Career, Rajasthan Royals’ Youngster Achieves Feat During RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

The second match of the day witnessed Manipur Hockey getting outscored by Hockey Andhra Pradesh as the match ended 4-6 in the favour of the latter. Kuppa Tulasi (1', 7', 18', 48') scored four goals for Hockey Andhra Pradesh while Ragula Nagamani (6', 38') found the back of the net twice. For Manipur Hockey, Leishangthem Natali Chanu (40', 58') and Team Captain Mutum Priya Devi (50', 52') were the goal scorers, as per a press release from Hockey India. (HI).

Meanwhile, Hockey Chandigarh beat Telangana Hockey 13-0 in the third game of the day. Supriya (13', 14', 19', 48', 60') scored five goals while Tamanna (1', 32', 41') and Pooja (38', 45', 57') netted a hat-trick each. Also, Skipper Anjali (15', 44') scored a brace to contribute to Hockey Chandigarh's win.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Jos Buttler’s 95, Sanju Samson’s 66* Take Rajasthan Royals to 214/2 Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the fourth match of the day, Hockey Bihar registered a comprehensive 14-1 win against Goans Hockey. Hockey Bihar Captain Shanti Kumari led the team from the front as she scored seven goals (2', 4', 6', 20', 21', 52', 60'), while Rishu Kumari scored four goals (14', 24', 54', 59'). Also, Sharda Kumari (18'), Akansha Yadav (39'), and Najiya Khatun (45') were on the scoresheet. For Goans Hockey, Saloni Shrikant Gawas (47') scored a consolation goal.

Later today Hockey Maharashtra plays against Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Karnataka will take on Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

Also, on Saturday, Hockey Mizoram defeated Kerala Hockey 4-2 and Hockey Association of Odisha registered a comprehensive 9-0 win against Hockey Rajasthan in the last two games of the Day 3 of the tournament.

For Hockey Mizoram, Laldinpuii (29', 42', 44', 56') scored all four goals against Kerala Hockey. Meanwhile, Shanusha P M (25') and Gowrinandana V S (60') scored one goal each for Kerala Hockey.

Meanwhile, for Hockey Association of Odisha, Binati Minz (27', 28', 48') netted a hat-trick, while Karuna Minz (3'), Captain Tanuja Toppo (5'), Doli Bhoi (6'), Janhabi Bada (13'), Amisha Ekka (38'), and Jyoti Xaxa (42') also scored a goal each against Hockey Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)