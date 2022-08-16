New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Indian Hockey legend Zafar Iqbal declared the first Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-16) open at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in the national capital on Tuesday.

Phase 1 of the tournament, scheduled until August 23, started earlier in the morning.

Also present during the opening ceremony were Smt Ekta Vishnoi, Senior Director, Khelo India, Vineet Kumar, former Indian men's team hockey player, Asunta Lakra, former Indian women's team hockey player, Piyush Kumar Dubey, former coach of the Indian men's hockey team, amongst others.

"It is great to see the kind of enthusiasm our Prime Minister has for sports and today we have so many platforms like the Khelo India scheme, which has made this U-16 tournament possible," mentioned Iqbal, gold medalist, 1980 Moscow Olympics.

"The Commonwealth Games recently showed us that be it in Hockey or Athletics, our girls are capable of defeating any team in the world. You have the skill and stamina and you are the future," Iqbal added, addressing close to 300 players across the 16 teams participating.

"The U-16 Women's Hockey League is a good opportunity to shine and it is a great platform to learn also. And like our PM said to our athletes before the CWG, give your best and do not worry about win or lose."

Speaking at the inauguration of the first Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21) last year, Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, mentioned that junior athletes train at the camp throughout the year but they have limited exposure to the competition which is very crucial to perform well at international platforms and that was the idea of behind launching the women's leagues in India.

A total of 56 matches will be played in Phase 1. The Sports Authority of India has allocated a total of Rs 53.72 lakhs for 3 phases of the competition, which includes Prize money of Rs 15.5 lakh.

Tuesday's results: 1). SAI A 30-0 Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 2). Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar 2-1 Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 3). Citizen Hockey XI 4-0 Mumbai School Sport Association 4). Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat 17-0 Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 5). SAI B 18-0 Anantpur Hockey Academy 6). Har Hockey Academy 14-0 Sports Authority of Gujarat. (ANI)

