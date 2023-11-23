Visakhapatnam, Nov 23 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the first T20I between India and Australia here on Thursday.
Australia Innings:
Also Read | Former India Cricketer S Sreesanth and Two Others Accused of Committing Fraud By Kerala Police.
Steven Smith run out 52
Matthew Short b Bishnoi 13
Also Read | Is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.
Josh Inglis c Jaiswal b Prasidh 110
Marcus Stoinis not out 7
Tim David not out 19
Extras (LB-2, NB-1, W-4) 7
Total: (For three wickets in 20 overs) 208
Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-161, 3-180
Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-41-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-50-1, Axar Patel 4-0-32-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-54-1, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-29-0. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)