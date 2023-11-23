Visakhapatnam, Nov 23 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the first T20I between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia Innings:

Steven Smith run out 52

Matthew Short b Bishnoi 13

Josh Inglis c Jaiswal b Prasidh 110

Marcus Stoinis not out 7

Tim David not out 19

Extras (LB-2, NB-1, W-4) 7

Total: (For three wickets in 20 overs) 208

Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-161, 3-180

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-41-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-50-1, Axar Patel 4-0-32-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-54-1, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-29-0. (MORE) PTI

