London, Jun 3 (AP) Nick Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2022, will miss the Grand Slam tournament and the rest of the grass-court season, he said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Australian has dealt with injuries in recent seasons, including wrist and knee operations.

He's played only five singles matches in 2025, going 1-4.

His most recent tournament was the Miami Open in March, when he won a match for the first time in nearly 2 1/2 years.

“I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass season this year,” Kyrgios posted.

He's ranked 633rd. He was as high as 13th in 2016.

Three years ago at the All England Club, he made his best run at a major tournament by getting to the final before losing to Novak Djokovic.

Wimbledon begins on June 30. (AP)

