Panaji (Goa) [India], November 2 (ANI): Karnataka's 14-year-old swimming sensation, Dhinidhi Desinghu won her fourth gold medal of the 37th National Games, anchoring her team to the top spot in 4x200-metre Freestyle Relay at Campal Swimming Pool here on Wednesday.

Sajan Prakash won his second gold medal with a new National Games record in the 200-Metre Butterfly event, stopping the clock at 1:59.38 seconds.

Service's SP Likith clinched gold in the Men's 50-Metre Breaststroke with a timing of 28.71 sec ahead of S Danush of Tamil Nadu (29.03 s) and Vidith S Shankar of Karnataka (29.07). Chahat Arora (34.09 s) of Punjab defended her title in the Women's 50 M Breaststroke leaping ahead of Karnataka's A K Linyesha (34.11). Harshitha Jayaram of Kerala won the bronze, as per a press release from the National Games.

Karnataka 4x200 M Freestyle relay teams in both men's and women's categories won the gold creating new game records.

In the 200 M Butterfly event, Assam's Astha Choudhury won the gold stopping the clock on 2:19.29 seconds followed by Hashika Ramachandra of Karnataka (2:22.20 s) and Vritti Agarwal of Telangana (2:22.28 s).

At the Athletics Stadium in Bambolim, Seema of Himachal Pradesh completed the double by securing the gold in 5000 M. She had clinched gold in 10000 M also. Ankit Kumar of Uttarakhand pipped Abhishek Pal and Gulveer Singh to win the gold in the men's 10000 M.

Andhra completed the relay double in the women's category winning the gold medal ahead of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In the men's category, SSCB won the gold dipping ahead of Tamil Nadu who won the silver. Kerala won the bronze medal.

Earlier in the day, Services Sports Promotion Board (SSCB) rowers secured six gold medals which helped the defending champions to pull away from Haryana in the medal tally behind the runaway leaders Maharashtra.

Services increased their medal tally to 56 medals including 32 golds. Maharashtra lead the table with a total of 134 medals including 56 golds.

In the Rowing competition being held at the Chapora River, 12 finals were held on Wednesday. Apart from SSCB who swept all golds in the men's category, Madhya Pradesh won three gold medals in the women's category, while Kerala won two and Haryana won the other gold.

In the men's quadruple sculls event, the Asian Games bronze medal-winning team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Singh, Sukhmeet Singh of SSCB won gold. Another Asian Games bronze medal-winning pair of Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram won gold for SSCB in the Men's Pair event. Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh of SSCB won gold in the Men's Lightweight Double Scull Pair event.

At the Fatorda Multipurpose Stadium, India's number one ranked player Ankita Raina guided Gujarat to gold in the Women's team event. In a match of heavyweights, Ankita beat Asian Games Gold medallist Rutuja Bhosale of Maharashtra 6-4, 6-2 to seal the gold medal for the state. Vaidehee Chaudhari had earlier beaten Vaishnavi Adkar 6-3, 6-0 to give Gujarat the lead in the match.

In the men's category, Karnataka upset favourites Tamil Nadu 2-1 to clinch the gold. Manish Suresh Kumar gave the perfect start for Tamil Nadu beating Suraj Praboh in straight sets. In the second singles, Asian Games medallist Ramkumar Ramnathan was stunned by Prajwal S D Dev as he was beaten 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. In the deciding doubles rubber, Ojes Teja partnered Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan but the pair of Prajwal S.D Dev and Adil Kayanpur beat them in straight sets to give Karnataka a well-earned gold medal.

At Colva Beach, Kerala beat Goa 7-5 to secure the first-ever gold medal in Beach Football in the National Games. Lakshadweep won the bronze medal beating Punjab 4-2.

Important Results:

-Athletics

5000 M Women

Gold - Seema (Himachal Pradesh) - 15:44.05 s

Silver - Sanjivani Jadhav (Maharashtra) - 15:50.33 s

Bronze - Drashti Chaudhari (Gujarat) - 15:58.60 s

10000 M Men

Gold - Ankit Kumar (Uttarakhand) - 29:51.41 s

Silver - Abhishek Pal (Uttar Pradesh) - 30:22.41 s

Bronze - Gulveer Singh (SSCB) - 30:23.13 s

Triple Jump Women

Gold - N.V Sheena (Kerala) - 13.49 m

Silver - Nayana James (Kerala) - 13.18 m

Bronze - Mallala Anusha (Andhra Pradesh) - 13.16 m

Pole Vault Women

Gold - Baranica Elangovan (Tamil Nadu) - 3.90 m

Silver - Pavithra Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu) - 3.80 m

Mariya Jaison (Kerala) - 3.80 m

Shot Put Men

Gold - Samardeep Singh Gill (Madhya Pradesh) - 18.99 m

Silver - Dhanvir Singh (Punjab) - 18.79 m

Bronze - Sahib Singh (Delhi) - 17.86 m

4x400 M Relay Women

Gold - Andhra Pradesh - 3.37.94 s

(Kunja Rajitha, M. Sireesha, Chelemi Pratyusha, Jyothika Sri D)

Silver - Tamil Nadu - 3:38.53 s

(Akshaya Sri, Dhivya J, Sumathira, Vithya Ramraj)

Bronze - Kerala - 3:38.79 s

(Linet George, Jamsheela T.J, Gowri Nandana, Jisna Mathew)

4x400 M Relay Men

Gold - SSCB - 3:07.79 s

(Shubham Deshmukh, Himanshu, K. Sathish, Angrej Singh)

Silver - Tamil Nadu - 3:07.80 s

(Sharan, Nagarjunan, Kaven S.K, K. Avinash)

Bronze - Kerala - 3:08.50 s

(P. Abhiram, Anandumon M.S, T.S Manu, Rince Joseph)

Hammer Throw Women

Gold - Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) - 62.47 m

Silver - Manju Bala Singh (Rajasthan) - 60.24 m

Bronze - Rachana (Uttar Pradesh) - 59.85 m

(Held on 31st October)

Long Jump Women

Gold - Ancy Sojan (Kerala) - 6.53 m

Silver - Nayana James (Kerala) - 6.52 m

Bronze - Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) - 6.41 m

Pole Vault Men

Gold - Dev Meena (Madhya Pradesh) - 5.16 m

Silver - Kuldeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) - 5.00 m

Bronze - E.B Anas Babu (SSCB) - 4.90 m

-Swimming

Men's 200 M Butterfly

Gold - Sajan Prakash (Kerala) - 1:59.38 s (NGR)

Silver - Bikram Changmai (Assam) - 2:04.18 s

Bronze - Aryan Panchal (Gujarat) - 2:04.18 s

Harsh Saroha (Haryana) - 2:04.18 s

Women's 200 M Butterfly

Gold - Astha Choudhury (Assam) - 2:19.29 s

Silver - Hashika Ramachandra (Karnataka) - 2:22.20 s

Bronze - Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) - 2:22.28 s

Men's 50 M Breaststroke

Gold - S.P Likith (SSCB) - 28.71 s

Silver - S. Danush (Tamil Nadu) - 29.03 s

Bronze - Vidith S. Shankar (Karnataka) - 29.07 s

Women's 50 M Breaststroke

Gold - Chahat Arora (Punjab) - 34.09 s

Silver - A.K Linyesha (Karnataka) - 34.11 s

Bronze - Harshitha Jayaram (Kerala) - 34.40 s

Men's 4x200 Freestyle Relay

Gold - Karnataka - 7:37.47 s (NGR)

(Aneesh S. Gowda, Shivank Vishwanath, Shoan Ganguly, Srihari Nataraj)

Silver - Delhi - 7:44.94 s

(Vishal Grewal, Pratham Sharma, Tanmay Das, Kushagra Rawat)

Bronze - SSCB - 7:45.13 s

(S. Unnikrishnan, Chavan Aniket Vithoba, Nimish Muley, A.S Anand)

Women's 4x200 Freestyle Relay

Gold - Karnataka - 8:49.74 s (NGR)

(Hashika Ramachandra, Sricharani Tumu, Shirin, Dhinidhi Desinghu)

Silver - Maharashtra - 9:03.52 s

(Raghvi Ramanujan, Avantika Chawan, Dhriti Ahirwal, Aditi Hegde)

Bronze - Tamil Nadu - 9:06.11 s

(Maanya Mukta Manesh, Deeksha Sivakumar, B. Shakthi, Aditi Hegde)

-Wrestling

Men's 57 Kg Freestyle

Gold - Shubham (SSCB)

Silver - Amol Bongarde (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Udit (Haryana), Amit Kumar (Delhi)

Men's Greco-Roman 67 Kg

Gold - Neeraj (SSCB)

Silver - Karanjeet Singh (Punjab)

Bronze - Vinayak Patil (Maharashtra), Anil (Haryana)

Men's Greco-Roman 130 Kg

Gold - Parvesh (Haryana)

Silver - Tushar Dube (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Naveen (SSCB), S. Sonu (Delhi)

Women's 62 Kg

Gold - Manisha (Haryana)

Silver - Pushpa Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

Bronze - Bhagyashree Fand (Maharashtra), Hansaben Rathore (Madhya Pradesh)

Women's 76 Kg

Gold - Reetika (Maharashtra)

Silver - Divya Kakran (Uttar Pradesh)

Bronze - D. Khushi (Delhi), Amruta Pujari (Maharashtra)

-Rowing

Women's Sculls Pair

Gold - Poonam, Rukmani (Madhya Pradesh)

Silver - Thangjam Priya Devi, Haobijam Tendenthoi Devi (Manipur)

Bronze - V.P Aswani Kumaran, Dava Priya Dileep (Kerala)

Men's Quadruple Sculls

Gold - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Singh, Sukhmeet Singh (SSCB)

Silver - Sunil Attri, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Manish, Rohit (Delhi)

Bronze - Tejash Shinde, Omkar Mhaske, Mitesh Gill, Ajay Tyagi (Maharashtra)

Men's Coxless Pair

Gold - Babulal Yadav, Lekh Ram (SSCB)

Silver - Ankit Kasanya, Yogesh Kumar (Madhya Pradesh)

Bronze - Jasveer Singh, Harinder Singh (Punjab)

Women's Coxless Four

Gold - Rose Mariya Joshi, Arundathi Vijay Joseph, Aswathy P.B, Meenakshy V.S (Kerala)

Silver - S. Tamilselvi, A. Rose Mestica Meril, Fati Siuba K, Bhagavathi R (Tamil Nadu)

Bronze - Manisha Dangi, Akansha Pingale, Suhani Meena, Jyoti Thakur (Madhya Pradesh)

Women's Single Scull

Gold - Khushpreet Kaur (Madhya Pradesh)

Silver - Kiran Devi (Uttar Pradesh)

Bronze - Shweta Bramhachari (West Bengal)

Women's Lightweight Double Scull Pair

Gold - Savita, Deeksha (Haryana)

Silver - Gurbani Kaur, Jyoti Kushwaha (Madhya Pradesh)

Bronze - Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (Punjab)

Men's Lightweight Double Scull Pair

Gold - Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh (SSCB)

Silver - Arvinder Singh, Simarjeet Singh (Punjab)

Bronze - Prabhakar Rajawat, Tarun Dangi (Madhya Pradesh)

Men's Single Scull

Gold - Balraj Panwar (SSCB)

Silver - Dattu Bhokanal (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Karamjit Singh (Punjab)

Women's Coxless Pair

Gold - Vijinamol V, Aleena Anto (Kerala)

Silver - Anjali Shivhare, Diljot Kaur (Madhya Pradesh)

Bronze - Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi (Odisha_

Men's Coxless Four

Gold - Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish (SSCB)

Silver -Akshat, Gurmeet Singh, Vipul Ghurde, Jasmail Singh (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Lakhveer Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Harpal Singh, Parvinder Singh (Jharkhand)

Women's Quadruple Sculls

Gold - Vindhya Sankath, Poonam, Khushpreet Kaur, Rukamani (Madhya Pradesh)

Silver - Mayengbam Merina Devi, Thoudam Aruna Devi, Thangjam Priya Devi, Haovijam Tendenthoi Devi (Manipur)

Bronze - Sanjukta Dungdung, Sweety, Anshika Bharti, Reshma Kumari Minz (Odisha)

Men's Double Sculls

Gold - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh (SSCB)

Silver - Manjeet Kumar, Ravi (Delhi)

Bronze - Mitesh Gill, Ajay Tyagi (Maharashtra)

-Tennis

Women's Finals

Gujarat bt Maharashtra - 2-0

(Vaidehee Chaudhari bt Vaishnavi Adkar - 6-3, 6-0, Ankita Raina bt Rutuja Bhosale - 6-4, 6-2)

Men's Team Finals

Karnataka bt Tamil Nadu - 2-1

(Suraj Prabodh lost to Manish Sureshkumar - 3-6, 2-6, Prajwal S.D Dev beat Ramkumar Ramanathan - 6-1, 6-1, Prajwal S.D Dev/Adil Kayanpur bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/Ojes Teja Jayaprakash - 7-6 (6), 6-3

-Taekwondo

Under 57 Kg

Gold - Sonam Rawal (Haryana)

Silver - Sabita Ranchiary (Odisha)

Bronze - Vaishnave Singh (Delhi), Lakshya Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)

Men Under 68 Kg

Gold - Naveen (SSCB)

Silver - Bhumesh Kumar (Delhi)

Bronze - Aman (Haryana), Thatha Varun (Andhra Pradesh)

Women's Under 73 Kg

Gold - Etisha Das (Chandigarh)

Silver - Soniya Sharma (Rajasthan)

Bronze - Khushboo Yadav (Uttarakhand)

Jyothi Yadav (Delhi)

-Diving

Platform Women

Gold - Esha Waghmode (Maharashtra)

Silver - Hrutika Sriram (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Palak Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)

Wushu

Women Changquan

Gold - Mercy Nagaimong (Arunachal Pradesh) - 9.00 points

Silver - Ashita Oraon (Jharkhand) - 8.90 points

Bronze - Padmini Narzari (Assam) - 8.50 points

Men Changquan

Gold - Suraj Singh (SSCB) - 9.73 points

Silver - Roshan Karki (Goa) - 8.80 points

Bronze - M. Kannan (Tamil Nadu) - 8.70 points

-Beach Football

Gold Medal Match

Kerala bt Goa - 7-5

Bronze Medal Match

Lakshadweep bt Punjab - 4-2

Women's Football

Pool B: Goa bt Chandigarh - 3-1, Haryana bt Odisha - 4-0

Men's Football

Pool A: Punjab bt Services - 2-0, Karnataka bt Goa - 1-0

Water Polo

Group Stage Matches

Women

Assam bt Manipur - 7-6

Kerala bt Haryana - 28-0

Men

West Bengal bt Punjab - 12-8

SSCB bt Haryana - 18-2

Maharashtra bt Karnataka -13-2. (ANI)

