Cairns [Australia], August 16 (ANI): Brilliant half-centuries from captain Mitchell Marsh and right-hand batter Glenn Maxwell took the hosts, Australia, to a two-wicket win in the third and final T20I of the series against South Africa, which was being played at Cazaly's Stadium here on Saturday.

With this victory, the Men in Yellow registered a 2-1 series win over the Proteas. Maxwell (62* runs off 36 balls ) was awarded the Player of the Match, whereas Tim David (150 runs in three matches) was announced the Player of the Series award.

In pursuit of a 174-run target, Australia were tottering at 122/6, and a Maxwell special became the need of the hour. From ball one, Maxwell looked destined to deliver and flaunted his potential to clear the delivery when Australia desperately needed it.

He reduced the equation to run-a-ball before the 12th over, but was forced to watch a catastrophe in the penultimate over. While standing helpless at the non-striker's end, as Corbin Bosch executed a maiden double-wicket over, bringing down the equation to 10 required from six.

Maxwell sprinted for a double and then punched the ball away for a four. Lungi Ngidi struck back with back-to-back dot balls, but Maxwell reverse scooped the ball to clear the short third fielder and guided his side over the line.

Other than Maxwell, who scored runs in the chase, was the team's opener, Mitchell Marsh, who scored 54 runs from 37 deliveries, which came with the help of three fours and sixes each.

For the South African side, three wickets were scalped by Bosch, who conceded 26 runs in his four overs and bowled one maiden over. Two wickets each were taken by Kagiso Rabada (2/32 in 4 overs) and Kwena Maphaka (2/36 in 3 overs), whereas one wicket was bagged by Aiden Markram (1/6 in 2 overs) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the match, after winning the toss, Australia opted to field first and struck early, removing the Proteas captain in the very first over for just 1.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius was the next to fall, dismissed by Nathan Ellis for 24, leaving South Africa at 32/2.

Ryan Rickelton struggled to get going, managing a run-a-ball 13 before falling to Adam Zampa. The Proteas were 49/3 in 6.5 overs.

From there, Brevis and Tristan Stubbs steadied the innings with a 61-run partnership. Brevis brought up his half-century in just 22 balls, helping South Africa reach 100 in 10.1 overs.

Australia finally breathed a sigh of relief when Ellis removed Brevis in the 12th over. The youngster's explosive knock included six sixes and just one four.

Stubbs followed soon after, making 25 off 23 balls before being bowled by Zampa.

Corbin Bosch's stay was brief as he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 1, leaving the Proteas struggling at 138/6 in 16.2 overs.

Senuran Muthusamy was the final wicket to fall, scoring 9.

South Africa eventually finished on 172/7, as Rassie van der Dussen helped them to cruise to that total with the help of his unbeaten 38. Ellis was the pick of the bowlers with 3/31 in his four overs, while Zampa returned 2/24 and Hazlewood 2/30.

Brief scores: South Africa 172/7 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 53, Rassie van der Dussen 38*; Nathan Ellis 3/31) vs Australia 173/8 in 19.5 overs (Glenn Maxwell 62*, Mitchell Marsh 54; Corbin Bosch 3/26). (ANI)

