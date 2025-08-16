German Super Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It is time for the German Super Cup as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich take on DFB-Pokal winners Stuttgart this evening. Bayern Munich had an interesting last campaign wherein they showed enough consistency to reclaim the league title under the management of Vincent Kompany. But the squad were pretty average when it came to the cup competitions and this will need to change soon. Opponents Stuttgart defeated Arminia Bielefeld on their way to lifting the DFB-Pokal and they are a side that can pose a threat to the Bavarians. Stuttgart versus Bayern Munich will start at 12:00 AM IST. Bayern Munich Sign Colombian Forward Luis Diaz From Liverpool on Four-Year Deal.

Stuttgart will opt for a 4-4-2 formation with Deniz Undav and Nick Woltemade as the two attackers in the final third. Atakan Karazor and Angelo Stiller will form the double pivot in central midfield, with the duo providing the balance between attack and defence. Jamie Leweling and Chris Fuhrich will use their pace attack to create chances out wide for the club. Luca Jaquez will be the key player at the back for them.

Jamal Musiala is recovering from a nasty injury suffered in the game against PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup. The youngster is unlikely to feature for Bayern Munich this evening, which is a problem for the side. Kingsley Coman has made his move to Al-Nassr, while Aleksandar Pavlovic is struggling with an eye problem. Harry Kane is their talisman in attack and it will be a surprise if he is not on the scoresheet. Michael Olise and former Liverpool star Luis Diaz will be deployed out wide with Lennart Karl as the playmaker. Rafinha Announces Retirement: Ex-Bayern Munich Defender Calls Time on Football Career.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich German Super Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Vfb Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Date Sunday, August 17 Time 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue MHP Arena, Stuttgart Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich German Super Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

VfB Stuttgart will take on Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup 2025 (Franz Beckenbauer Supercup) on Sunday, August 17. The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich match will be played at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart and it starts at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich German Super Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the German Super Cup 2025. Fans in India can watch the VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans looking for VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich German Super Cup 2025 match online viewing options can read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich German Super Cup 2025?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide DFB Super Cup 2025 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but they would need a subscription for the same. Bayern Munich will be tested in this game, but should find a way to secure a 1-2 win.

