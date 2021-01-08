Sydney, Jan 8 (PTI) India made 26 for no loss in their first innings at tea after dismissing Australia for 338 on the second day of the third Test here on Friday.

The home team rode on Steve Smith's gritty 131-run knock and half centuries by debutant Will Pucovski (62) and Marnus Labuschagne (91) to come up with their strongest batting performance of the ongoing series.

For India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 26 for no loss in 9 overs (Rohit Sharma 11 batting, Shubman Gil 14 batting).

Australia 1st innings: 338 all out in 105.4 overs (Will Pucovski 62, Marnus Labuschagne 91, Steve Smith 131, Ravindra Jadeja 4/62, Jasprit Bumrah 2/66). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)