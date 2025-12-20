Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], December 20 (ANI): Kavem Hodge reached a gritty second Test century, bringing up the milestone off 224 balls with 12 boundaries, as the West Indies steadied their ship at 381-6 at stumps on Day 3 against New Zealand in the third Test at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Hodge's century helped the West Indies avoid the follow-on. At stumps on the third day, the West Indies were 381-6, still 194 runs behind with Hodge unbeaten on 109 and Anderson Phillip at the other end on 12.

The 32-year-old Hodge crawled to his century off 224 balls, hitting 12 boundaries.

West Indies started the day at 110/0, with John Campbell (45*) and Brandon King (55*) unbeaten on the crease, trailing behind by 465 runs. Jacob Duffy drew the first blood of the day, removing opener Campbell for 45, and Hodge joined King in the middle.

Duffy struck again in quick time, removing the second opener King for 63. Wicketkeeper/batter Tevin Imlach and Hodge snitched a 66-run partnership for the third wicket before Michael Rae removed Imlach for 27.

Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves also provided vital contributions with their 45 and 43 with the bat. West Indies skipper Roston Chase failed to make an impact with the bat as Ajaz Patel removed him for just 2.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand posted a massive 575/8 declared on the board courtesy a century from skipper Tom Latham, Devon Conway's second Test double ton and a fiery 72 by Rachin Ravindra down the order, while Windies also delivered a strong showing with an unbeaten century stand for the opening wicket at the end of the second day of third and final Test at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Brief Scores: NZ: 575/8 (Devon Conway 227, Tom Latham 127, Justin Greaves 2/83) against WI: 381-6 in 113 overs (Kavem Hodge 109*, Brandon King 63; Jacob Duffy 2/70). (ANI)

