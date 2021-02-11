Dhaka, Feb 11 (AP) West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was approaching his 21st Test half-century with an unbeaten 39 at lunch on the first day of the second cricket Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bat on Thursday. The visitors were 84-1 at lunch and Shayne Moseley was the other not-out batsman on 6.

Brathwaite and John Campbell (36), gave the side a decent start, scoring 66 runs for the opening stand.

Campbell cut offspinner Mehidy Hasan past point for a boundary to begin his scoring on his 12th delivery.

Campbell also struck off-spinner Nayeem Hasan for a six over long on as West Indies appeared to be in complete control.

But with West Indies scoring at apparent ease, Bangladesh got the vital breakthrough through left-arm spinner Taijul Islam when Campbell was trapped lbw trying to play a sweep shot.

Campbell reviewed the decision but it was in vain. His 68-ball innings included five fours and one six.

West Indies, which chased down a mammoth 395-run target for a stunning three-wicket victory in the first Test, made one change with Alzarri Joseph replacing fellow paceman Kemar Roach.

For Bangladesh, all-rounder Soumya Sarkar, middle-order batsman Mohammad Mithun and paceman Abu Jayed Rahi came in to replace Shakib Al Hasan, Shadman Islam and Mustafizur Rahman. AP

