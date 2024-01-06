Bengal veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran was on Saturday named captain of a 13-member India A squad for the upcoming four-day match against visiting England Lions which will be preceded by a warm-up fixture. The two teams will engage in a two-day warm-up match in Ahmedabad on January 12-13, followed by the four-day match at the Narendra Modi Stadium from January 17-20. ‘Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Are Still Great Fielders; Will Be of Great Help on the Field’ Says Sunil Gavaskar Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Among others, the Indian team comprises Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini. India A are coming off a tour of South Africa, where they played a couple of unofficial Test matches, with both ending in draws. Bharat was named the skipper for the series in South Africa, and Easwaran too was part of the squad.

Easwaran featured in only a game, managing 18 runs, while Bharat got only six runs. Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who is a part of the unit for the England Lions series, will be one of the players to watch out for as he was the highest run-scorer for his side in South Africa, making 163 runs in the opening unofficial Test. Bizarre! Two Different Bihar Cricket Teams Arrive to Face Mumbai for Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Match at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

India A squad versus England Lions: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (wk) and Akash Deep.

