The Ranji Trophy's new season surprised Patna as two different Bihar cricket teams approached the ground claiming to represent their state. This confusion ended up being a reason for the delay in starting the Mumbai vs Bihar Ranji Trophy match. "The other is being picked by the secretary who is suspended, so it can't be the real team, we have picked the team on merit and that is the right team."- BCA President Rakesh Tiwary told The Indian Express.

Both BCA President Rakesh Tiwary and BCA Secretary Amit Kumar in the statements to The Indian Express, asserted that their team was the legitimate one. Amit Kumar also went on to challenge Tiwary's suspension claims and said, "First things first: I won the election, and I am an official secretary of the BCA. You can’t suspend a secretary. Secondly, how can a president select a team? Have you ever seen BCCI president Roger Binny announcing the squad? You will always see the signature of Secretary Jay Shah.

Later in the day, the BCA, through a press release accused the suspended secretary Amit of creating a fraudulent team and assaulting an official at the gate of the stadium. BCA release said: "There was a life-threatening attack on BCA's OSD Manoj Kumar by those involved in the fake team. The miscreants have been identified and action will be taken against them."

The president of BCA also blamed Aditya Verma who had the initial complaint on the spot-fixing case from 2013, held responsible for the disturbance at the stadium. “His only job is to ruin Bihar’s image. He is creating a nuisance because his son was not picked. He tries to put pressure on us, but we have never listened to him as we pick teams according to merit,” Tiwary told The Indian Express.

