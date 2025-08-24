Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 24 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee heaped praise on Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) for their remarkable debut campaign in the Durand Cup, where the club reached the final in their very first appearance. Although DHFC suffered a 6-1 defeat to defending champions NorthEast United FC on Saturday, Banerjee promised that the team would return stronger, sharper, tougher, and hungrier.

Taking to his official X handle, Banerjee wrote, "Bengal, you made us proud yesterday. In our very first Durand Cup, Diamond Harbour FC fought its way all the way to the finals - something no debut team has ever done before."

He credited the passionate fans for playing a huge role in DHFC's dream run.

"That journey was only possible because of you, your love, your belief, your voices in the stands. Every cheer, every chant, every clap pushed our boys forward. It was your love and your support that carried us there. This journey belongs as much to you as it does to the team," he added.

While acknowledging the heavy defeat in the final, Banerjee lauded NorthEast United FC for their performance.

"Yes, the trophy slipped away this time. Our boys fought with everything they had, but we fell short. Kudos to NorthEast United FC for their brilliant game and for lifting the cup for the second year in a row. Truly well deserved," the statement added.

Banerjee stressed that this was just the beginning for Diamond Harbour FC, which is set to represent Bengal in the upcoming I-League season.

"But this is not the end-DHFC is the only club from Bengal playing in the I-League this season. We are carrying the pride of West Bengal onto the national stage and we cannot do it without your love, support, and encouragement," he said.

Promising a stronger comeback, Banerjee assured fans that the team would learn from its setbacks, "We will learn, we will grow, and we will come back stronger -- sharper, tougher, and hungrier. Every weakness will be turned into a strength. Every setback will fuel our comeback."

The TMC leader also expressed his gratitude towards the entire squad and coaching staff.

"To our players, our coach Kibu Vicuna and every member of the squad -- thank you for giving Bengal this incredible run. To our fans -- you are our heartbeat. Together, we will keep writing history. This is just the beginning."

Banerjee ended his message with a resounding call of "Joy Bangla! Joy DHFC!"

https://x.com/abhishekaitc/status/1959632436482183414

NorthEast United FC defended their Durand Cup title in style with a 6-1 victory over Diamond Harbour in the final in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Highlanders became the first team since East Bengal FC in 1991 to successfully defend the Durand Cup. (ANI)

