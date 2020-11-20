Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI): Tamil Nadu's Abhishek posted a 4-1 win over state-mate Shriram in a second round match of the Ajay Rastogi Memorial-All India Open Snooker Championship 2020, here on Friday.

Also advancing to the third round were Prathish and Hariharan Rajamani, who defeated their opponents by 4-1 margins.

Meanwhile in a first round match, Uday Kumar (TNBSA) beat Sathish Kumar (TNCA) by four frames to two.

Raj Mohan of Puducherry ousted Soumini Srinivas of TNBSA by four frames to two to move into the second round.

The tournament, the first national level event in the city since the COVID-19 outbreak, is being played as per standard operating procedures mandated by the authorities.

Results: Round 2: Abhishek (TNBSA) beat Shriram (TBSA) 4-1; Pratish (TNBSA) beat Dilip Nani (MIRS) 4-1; Hariharan Rajamani (TNBSA) beat Vijay Ram (Mylapore Club) 4-1.

Round 1: Uday Kumar (TNBSA) beat VR Sathish Kumar (TNCA) 4-2; Raj Mohan (Puducherry) beat Soumini Srinivas (TNBSA) 4-2; Parthiban (Puducherry) beat Aditya (Cues & You) 4-2; Vijay Ram (Mylapore Club) beat Ashwin (TC) 4-1; Dilip Nani (MIRS) beat Ankit Jain (QBC) 4-0; Vishal (QBC) beat Natraj (TNBSA) 4-0.

