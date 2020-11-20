The alleged feud between Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann is turning out to be uglier than expected. Ever since Griezmann has joined Barcelona, there have been reports about how the two not getting well along with each other. However, Griezmann’s former manager Eric Olhats slammed Messi for his deplorable attitude towards the Frenchman. This aggravated the feud and Messi also said that he was fed-up for being blamed for everything at Barcelona. Now, the fans jumped in and they hounded Griezmann’s car and they demanded respect for Messi. This happened when Griezmann was leaving the training facilities. Messi vs Barcelona AGAIN! From Speaking About Being a Problem at Barcelona to Lashing Out at Eric Abidal, Few Instances When Lionel Messi Publicly Vented Anger.

Griezmann has been facing a tough time with the Catalans ever since he joined the club. It was said that Messi was quite unhappy with the club for signing the former Atletico Madrid player. He instead wanted PSG star Neymar Jr to join the club. However, Messi rubbished the same and said that the news was false. Post this there were many reports that claimed that the Griezmann was unhappy with the club for not having enough game time. Now, the latest video will only add on to the disappointment. Check out the video below:

😡 "𝗔 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜 𝗦𝗘 𝗟𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗧𝗔" 😡 💣 Aficionados del @FCBarcelona_es INCREPAN a GRIEZMANN a la salida de la Ciudad Deportiva pic.twitter.com/sXjANVLZbt — GOL ⚽️ (@Gol) November 19, 2020

Griezmann's manager had said that Messi was the emperor of the club and had control over everything in the team. On the other hand, Messi might leave Barcelona in the upcoming season.

