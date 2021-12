Karachi, Dec 23 (PTI) Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been advised two months' rest after he underwent a second procedure for a heart condition on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed the development.

Abid was rushed to the hospital earlier this week when he complained of severe chest pain while batting during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

Cardiac surgeons after several tests diagnosed that Abid was suffering from "acute coronary syndrome" which basically means blockage of blood flow into part of his heart.

The opener underwent an angioplasty procedure to have a stent inserted on Wednesday while a second procedure was carried out on Thursday to insert a second stent.

A reliable source close to the player said that doctors had told Abid he needed to take two months complete rest before he can resume his cricket career.

“He has been advised to take a two month break after which they will assess him again,” the source said.

The PCB also said on social media that its medical team is consulting cardiologists overseas for further treatment and rehabilitation.

It said that Abid's condition is currently stable after the successful second procedure.

Abid was batting on 61 runs for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the team manager rushed him to hospital.

Abid, who had completed his 9000 runs in first class cricket, was part of Pakistan squad for the recent Bangladesh tour.

The Lahore based opener has scored hundreds in his debut ODI and Test. PTI COR

