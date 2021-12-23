Haryana Steelers would be going up against Patna Pirates in their first match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Thursday, December 23. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is slated to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Three-time champions Patna Pirates are definitely one of the teams to look out for in the competition, especially after they had a poor season in 2019, ending eighth on the points table. On the contrary, Haryana Steelers made it to the playoffs two years ago but lost to U Mumba. Hence, both sides would have a point to prove in this season and there can be no better way than to start on a winning note. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Patna Pirates however have a poor head-to-head record against Haryana Steelers as they have won just one in five matches played so far. They would like to improve that record on Thursday.

Where To Watch Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2021 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).