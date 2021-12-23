The dates for the IPL 2022 Mega Auctions are set and it is reportedly happening on February 12 and 13 next year. According to a latest update by ESPN Cricinfo, the dates of the event has been fixed although an official confirmation is yet to be made on the same. The IPL 2022 Mega Auction would thus be a two-day event, with all ten franchises gunning for getting the best players on board to fulfill their team requirements. IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Ravi Ashwin Wants to be Signed by Chennai Super Kings, Calls Franchise His ‘Home’

However, it is to be noted that the Indian team would be seen in action against West Indies at that time. Despite the possibility of the auction clashing with the match, the BCCI reportedly made it clear that there would be no sort of problem whatsoever. "It has been clarified to us that the match and auction are two different things and both will go ahead," Cricbuzz quoted a franchise official saying. The IPL officials have reportedly informed all the ten franchises about this date. IPL 2022: BCCI Likely To Discuss Alternate Plans With Franchise Owners Amidst Threat Posed by Omricon Variant of COVID-19 in India

Earlier, there were reports of the BCCI holding talks with all the ten franchises to discuss alternate plans for holding the IPL in case the COVID-19 situation in the country deteriorates. It has to be remembered that IPL 2021 was postponed midway in early May following an increasing number of COVID-19 cases within the teams' bio-bubbles. The second half resumed in the UAE in September and ended in October.

