Lahore [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): South African batting coach Abrahams lauded the team's batting line-up for their "growth mindset" and "hunger" as they head into the final ODI against Pakistan with the series already secured.

With the third ODI set to take place on Tuesday, the Proteas have the series in hand by 2-0. Those results were powered by outstanding batting displays, including centuries from Tazmin Brits (twice), skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp.

Abrahams, speaking ahead of the decider, lauded the growth and dedication within the batting group ahead of an important World Cup campaign that kicks off in under ten days.

"That's one thing you have got to commend the ladies about in terms of just their growth mindset and their hunger to want to get better, coupled with the skill development," told Cricket South Africa as quoted by ICC.

"All the performances you are seeing from all the batters is due to the hard work and dedication they have put into their craft and their skill.

"So long may it continue in terms of their performances and in terms of putting the team into a strong position to win games of cricket," the coach concluded.

The first ODI saw Brits and Kapp smash 101* and 121* respectively to chase down 256 in Lahore, while the second ODI witnessed Brits put on a masterclass for the ages in an 171-run knock that also contributed to a 260-run opening wicket stand with skipper Wolvaardt. Brits is the leading run-getter of the series with 272 runs.

While the top order has dominated opportunities, the batting coach insisted that depth throughout the lineup will be crucial as the team builds towards the event in India and Sri Lanka.

"We have also looked at trying to create opportunities for everyone within the space to be able to get an opportunity. Within our line-up, we have got a good host of batters that can go on and do some really special things in terms of hundreds.

"We are pretty confident whichever sort of batting lineup we put out, the skills that they've developed over the last 15 months will stand us in good stead," he added.

With competition for places strong, Abrahams underlined the value of contributions from across the order.

"When the game situation and opportunity present themselves, we do have the skill set of players that are able to do it."

"Even if you go down all the way to Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, they can get hundreds."

"In terms of impact throughout the lineup, we are very confident in terms of the impact and the volume of runs that they can contribute to the team."

"That all bodes well in terms of competition within the group. That is where we want it to be," the coach concluded.

On the evolution of batting in women's ODIs globally, Abrahams pointed to recent high-scoring contests as inspiration for his side.

India and Australia put on a thumping display of batting in the series decider in Delhi. With Australia posting their joint-highest score of 412. In the end, India fell short by only 43 runs, following ICC number one ranked ODI batter Smriti Mandhana's rollicking century.

"Obviously, from our side, from a batting unit point of view, we are trying to push the boat out as far as we can. We are also trying to lead the standards in terms of batting and shaping women's cricket.

"And I think seeing that game unfold yesterday [Third IND-AUS ODI] is good for the women's game. It just shows it's a nice little something for us to work towards. I think we are tracking in the right direction from our own batting unit and how we want to go about our business," the coach signed off.

South Africa begin their World Cup campaign against England in Guwahati on October 3. (ANI)

