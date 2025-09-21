India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: India and Pakistan meet again in the Asia Cup 2025, a week after they had locked horns for the first time in this edition of the tournament. This time, though, it is the Super 4 stage and both teams will look to ensure that their intensity doesn't drop one bit when they clash against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match gets underway at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. It was an absolute one-sided contest just last Sunday at the same venue when the Suryakumar Yadav-led India National Cricket Team brushed aside the challenge posed by the Pakistan National Cricket Team with ease by seven wickets in a Group A clash. India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: How To Watch IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Since then, the 'handshake controversy' has been among the biggest talking points of the Asia Cup 2025 after Indian players and staff chose not to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts. Pakistan called for match referee Andy Pycroft to be removed from the Asia Cup 2025 panel and even threatened to boycott their Group A match against the UAE (United Arab Emirates), which could have spelt the end of their run in the tournament. However, Pakistan did play against the UAE, although it was a delayed start and the IND vs PAK match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match becomes all the more interesting under these circumstances.

Cricket is and should take centre-stage in the conversation on the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match, but the handshake controversy and subsequent events following it make this clash an absolute must-watch. Pakistan responded to the loss against India with a victory over the UAE, while India would hope to avoid complacency after being given a scare by Oman in their last match in the Asia Cup 2025. India so far are the only undefeated team in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, while Pakistan will be eyeing some redemption after the drubbing they were handed by the Men in Blue last Sunday at this very venue.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha( c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem