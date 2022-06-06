New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Corporate giants Adani Group and GMR group have acquired the Gujarat and Telangana franchises respectively in the 'Ultimate Kho Kho' league, which is set to start this year with an aim to promote indigenous sport.

The franchise based kho kho league is promoted by Dabur Group chairman Amit Burman in collaboration with Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

"Our experience with the Kabaddi and Boxing League gives us confidence that the Ultimate Kho Kho League will do wonders for this much-loved traditional sport,' Pranav Adani, Director-Adani Enterprises was quoted as saying in a press release.

"Our decision to partner with this league is an extension of our aim to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and plays the role of an enabler in India's journey to become a leading sporting nation."

GMR Sports has picked up the Telangana team, to tap on the popularity of kho kho in South India and promote it further.

"Since its inception, over 15 years ago, the company has done pioneering work in growing popular sports such as cricket and other indigenous sports like Kabaddi and Wrestling across India and overseas," said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group.

Ultimate Kho Kho will broadcast live on Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and its dedicated OTT platform SonyLIV.

