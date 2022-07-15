Midland (US), Jul 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, playing with Thai Pajaree Anannarukarn, moved to tied-22nd after the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational tournament, a team event on the LPGA Tour here.

Aditi and Pajaree, who finished tied-third a year ago at this event, put up a vastly improved performance in the second round as they tallied eight-under in better-ball after a two-over showing in alternate-shot play on the first day.

On three of the holes, both players birdied, while Aditi's birdies on fourth, fifth and 11th added to the gains.

Pajaree added to the kitty with her own birdies on ninth and 14th, which the Indian parred. There were eight holes where both parred and once when Aditi bogeyed 16th, Pajaree saved the situation with a par.

Meanwhile, Pauline Roussin made a hole-in-one and teamed up with fellow rookie Dewi Weber to take a three-stroke after the second round.

The first round leader, the legendary Annika Sorenstam and Madelene Sagstrom, fell five shots behind the leaders.

The 51-year-old Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot an opening five-under 65 in alternate-shot play on Wednesday.

They had 65 on first day and 66 on second. Roussin and Weber had a 61 at Midland Country Club in the better-ball round to reach 14-under 126. The pair had 65 on the first day and are now 14-under as against 11-under total for Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, who shot 68-61.

The teams will play alternate shots in the third round and finish on Saturday with better ball.

Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the year and only her third since retiring after the 2008 season.

The Hall of Famer missed the cut in the US Women's Open last month and then tied for fourth last week in Nevada in the mostly male American Century Championship.

Roussin, the Frenchwoman playing on Bastille Day and her mother's birthday, aced the par-3 seventh with a 46-degree wedge.

