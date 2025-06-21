Frisco (US), Jun 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok missed the cut in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after a second round 11-over 83 in tough conditions at the Fields Ranch East course here.

It was the first time in a Major that Aditi, who had a first round 81, shot successive rounds in the 80s. She had nine bogeys and a double and no birdies. She failed to get a single birdie over two days.

The conditions have been very difficult with temperatures going over 100 degrees Fahrenheit and the ever-present Texas wind there. Only seven of the 156 players who started the season's third major were under par through two rounds. There have been no bogey-free rounds this week.

Fifteen players were under par after the first round, when Jeeno Thitikul's opening 68 put her a stroke ahead of fellow North Texas resident Lee.

Jeeno Thitikul, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, extended her lead as she finished a six-hour round with consecutive birdies for a 2-under 70 to get to 6-under 138. She had a three-stroke lead over Rio Takeda (71) and Minjee Lee (72), and was four ahead of Thompson (70) after another steamy day on the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco.

Semi-retired Lexi Thompson (72-70), at 2-under, is going into the weekend contending for her first major title in more than a decade.

