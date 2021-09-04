Ahus (Sweden), Sep 4 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had one birdie and one bogey on each side of the Kristianstad Golf Club for an even par 72 that pushed her up to Tied-15th after the third round of the Creekhouse Ladies Open.

Aditi, who shot 74-73 on the first two days, is now 3-over for 54 holes.

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for September 5, 2021: Check Out Full Time Table, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details.

Aditi rose 17 places up from T-32 overnight and a good final round could see make a bid for a second straight Top-10 finish. She was T-10 at Skafto Open last week.

Aditi was the only one of the three Indians to make the cut as Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan missed the cut.

Also Read | Table Tennis Federation of India Questions Manika Batra's Timing of Bringing Up Allegations Against National Coach Soumyadeep Roy.

Marja Stark of Sweden seemed to be running away as she was 9-under with one more hole in the third round remaining. She then bogeyed the Par-5 18th but still held a three-shot lead going into the final round.

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul shot 71 and was tied second alongside another Swede Lim Grant (72) at 5-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)