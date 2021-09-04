After four medals on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020, Indian athletes will be aiming to add to that tally on the final day of the multi-nation event. The Indian contingent have enjoyed a successful outing at the 16th Paralympic Games, winning a total of 17 medals, surpassing the combined tally from 1968 to 2016. Meanwhile, we bring you India’s schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 for September 5, 2021. Paralympics Updates From September 04.

Indian athletes will have a number of opportunities to add to the already impressive medal tally as the shooting and badminton contingent will feature on the final day. Pramod Bhagat, who won Gold in singles badminton will hope to replicate a similar feat in mixed doubles. Meanwhile, Tarun Dhillon, Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar will be hoping to achieve a podium finish in their respective events.

Team India Schedule At Tokyo Paralympics For September 5, 2021

Date Time Sport Event Athlete September 05 06:00 AM Shooting Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification Sidhartha Babu, Deepak, Avani Lekhara September 05 06:15 AM Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Tarun Dhillon September 05 06:15 AM Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Suhas Yathiraj September 05 08:00 AM Badminton Men’s Singles SH6 Gold Medal Krishna Nagar September 05 08:45 AM Badminton Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Bronze Medal Pramod Bhagat, Palak Kohli

Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide a live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

