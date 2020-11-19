KAEC (Saudi Arabia), Nov 19 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok faltered on the back-nine and slipped to the Tied-29th position in the individual standings after the second round of the Saudi Ladies Team International here.

Aditi, who shot one-under 71 in the first round, added a three-over 75 and was individually two-over 146 in the unique tournament that is also being played as a team event.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Returns to Commentary Panel for India Tour of Australia 2020-21, Virender Sehwag to Commentate in Hindi.

As for the other Indians, Diksha Dagar added a 78 to her first-round 71 and lay T-50th, while Tvesa Malik (74-76) was T-64th. Astha Madan (80-81) was T-108.

Aditi had two birdies against three bogeys, two of them on the back-nine, and a double bogey in her round. She could not find any birdies on the back-nine.

Also Read | OFC Team Profile for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC Squad, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Super League Season 7.

Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes (69-65) made a sensational move to the top of the individual standings with a course-record equalling seven-under 65 to take a one-shot lead over Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen (69-66).

The 26-year-old Luna is in search of her maiden LET title and her 65 included a hole-out eagle on the par four 17th. She is 10-under.

Pedersen, looking for a Saudi double after winning last week, is nine-under.

Pedersen managed to spearhead her team, which includes Scotland's Michele Thomson and South Africa's Casandra Hall, to a two-shot lead at 27-under from Team Nututinen in the team format.

Georgia Hall (75-65), who lost a play-off last week, also shot 65 and is T-6th, one behind fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull, who signed for a round of 69 to sit in solo fifth.

The tournament has a very innovative team format, though the individual pros will also be vying for substantial purse.

It is being played over 54-holes with USD 500,000 up for grabs – USD 300,000 for the team and USD 200,000 for the individual.

The players and amateurs make up 37 teams.

The teams were selected via a draft system and they compete in a team of four pro-am format with the "best two scores to count".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)