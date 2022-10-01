Kuala Lumpur, Oct 1 (PTI) India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani has qualified for the knockout stage of the World 6-Red Snooker Championship after registering wins in all group matches here.

Advani defeated Mohamed Emeesh of Libya 4-0 in the morning session, before getting the better off Enkhtuvshin Bat-Ochir of Mongolia 4-1 in the evening session on the opening day of the competition on Thursday.

Also Read | National Games 2022: HS Prannoy Returns to Court with a Facile Victory Over Orijit Chaliha.

On Saturday, Advani beat Loh Chung Leong of Malaysia 4-2 in another group B match.

The Indian was leading 2-0 and then Loh took two frames to level the match but Advani sealed the next two frames to close the proceedings.

Also Read | India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Final Live Streaming Online on Voot: Get Free Telecast Details of IND-L vs SL-L Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

His frame score against Loh Chung Leong was 34-26, 37-01, 24-38, 19-47, 32-20, 41-10.

Advani will face Lim Kok Leong in the last 32 stage on Sunday. PTI. ATK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)