Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, two members of the Indian women's senior national team have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the affected members have been kept in isolation at a designated medical care facility.

"Two members of the Indian Women's Senior National Team for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 have tested positive for COVID-19, and are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility," tweeted Indian Football Team.

"The AIFF prioritises the health and safety of its players and is following all the necessary health protocols as have been laid down by the AFC" it added. (ANI)

