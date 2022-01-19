Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently got back to work, shared an uber-cool picture of himself on Wednesday. Wearing an all-blue outfit with the word 'fog' on his sweatshirt, he penned the caption, "... yup .. you're damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean." Amitabh Bachchan Pens a Heartfelt Message as He Remembers Late Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on His 19th Death Anniversary.

The post was flooded with likes and comments. "The boss is out ...age is just a number for him," former India skipper Sourav Ganguly wrote. To this, Big B replied, "got to get going .. idle for too long." Amitabh Bachchan Complains About His Growing Beard and Not Having Work (View Pic).

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

On the work front, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also has 'Runway 34', 'Jhund' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)