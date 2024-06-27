Tarouba (Trinidad), Jun 27 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here.

Both teams are vying to reach their maiden final and are unchanged for the crucial clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground.

South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament so far while Afghanistan have won five of their seven games.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

