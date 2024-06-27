South Africa National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa and Afghanistan face each other in what promises to be nothing short of a highly entertaining contest in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Both teams have had different journeys up to the semifinal, and yet, the target is the same--a maiden final appearance. The Proteas have been one of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament and have found a way to win every time despite looking shaky when put under pressure by the opposition. The bowlers have been the better-performing unit in the side, and Aiden Markram and Co are just one win from away, getting a step closer to winning their first-ever T20 World Cup title. Batting has been a cause of concern for South Africa, with the side yet to have a clinical win in the tournament and they will hope it is today. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan Overall Head-to-Head, When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Afghanistan, in contrast, were dominant in the group stages, where they registered their first-ever win over New Zealand. Later in the Super Eight stage, they managed to defeat former champions Australia and enter the semifinals while defending a very low score against Bangladesh. Rashid Khan and his men will be riding very high on confidence heading into this match. An in-form South African outfit presents a much sterner challenge for the Afghanistan side but they are expected to give it their all in a bid to march into the final. Much like South Africa, bowling has been Afghanistan's stronger suit and it can be said that the side bowling second in the competition will have the chance to put more pressure on the opposition, given how things have gone so far with both teams. Their batting largely has been dependent on the Rahmanullah Gurbaz-Ibrahim Zadran partnership at the top and the Afghanistan team will hope to change that. Is There A Reserve Day For T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1? Will South Africa vs Afghanistan Semis Clash be Played Next Day In Case Rain Plays Spoilsport?

Squads:

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Afghanistan National Cricket Team: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Saleem Safi