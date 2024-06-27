And that's it! The Proteas men will proceed to a T20 World Cup final for the first time. The bowlers displayed a top-notch performance which was too much for Afghanistan. Aiden Markram and Co. played a very good cricket. Even after such a good run, Afghanistan will not be going further as they lacked a lot in their batting and also the luck was not on their side.
South Africa has made history here! Reeza Hendricks hits a shot for a boundary and South Africa are through to their very first final of the T20 World Cup. South Africa decimated Afghanistan by 9 wickets to reach the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final.
The luck is not on the Afghanistan side as they are unable to maintain pressure. South Africa captain Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks are switching the strike again and again with singles.
OUT! Fazalhaq Farooqi perfectly plans the dismissal of Quinton de Kock. After bowling a couple of balls going away, Farooqi bowls the one which comes in swinging in. Quinton de Kock b Fazalhaq Farooqi 5 (8)
OUT! Another one down for Afghanistan and South Africa has bowled out Rashid Khan and his team. It was not an easy surface to bat on but Proteas bowlers were exceptional today. Naveen-ul-Haq lbw Tabraiz Shamsi 2 (8)
OUT! And it's the Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan walking back to the dressing room. The ball stayed low as Anrich Nortje makes full use of the pitch. Rashid Khan b Anrich Nortje 8 (8)
OUT! Tabraiz Shamsi grabs another. Noor Ahmed thought there is another sound and hence opted for review which showed no signs of bat hitting the ball via ultra edge. The ball is inline, pitching in line and hitting wickets on the umpire's call. Noor Ahmed lbw Tabraiz Shamsi 0 (2)
OUT! A big shout from the players and Karim Janat opts for a review. The ball is in line and hitting straight to the stumps. Tabraiz Shamsi has his first wicket of the match in his very first over. Karim Janat lbw Tabraiz Shamsi 8 (13)
OUT! Azmatullah Omarzai was looking to clear the boundary on the offside but could not get enough and Tristan Stubbs was there to take an easy catch. And with that Anrich Nortje completes 50 wickets in T20Is. Azmatullah Omarzai c Tristan Stubbs b Anrich Nortje 10 (12)
OUT! South Africa are on the fire now as they dismiss half of the batting lineup of Afghanistan inside the powerplay. Nangeyalia Kharote was trying to play it to the leg side but instead edges it over straight to Quinton de Kock. Nangeyalia Kharote c Quinton de Kock b Marco Jansen 2 (7)
South Africa National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa and Afghanistan face each other in what promises to be nothing short of a highly entertaining contest in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Both teams have had different journeys up to the semifinal, and yet, the target is the same--a maiden final appearance. The Proteas have been one of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament and have found a way to win every time despite looking shaky when put under pressure by the opposition. The bowlers have been the better-performing unit in the side, and Aiden Markram and Co are just one win from away, getting a step closer to winning their first-ever T20 World Cup title. Batting has been a cause of concern for South Africa, with the side yet to have a clinical win in the tournament and they will hope it is today. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan Overall Head-to-Head, When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.
Afghanistan, in contrast, were dominant in the group stages, where they registered their first-ever win over New Zealand. Later in the Super Eight stage, they managed to defeat former champions Australia and enter the semifinals while defending a very low score against Bangladesh. Rashid Khan and his men will be riding very high on confidence heading into this match. An in-form South African outfit presents a much sterner challenge for the Afghanistan side but they are expected to give it their all in a bid to march into the final. Much like South Africa, bowling has been Afghanistan's stronger suit and it can be said that the side bowling second in the competition will have the chance to put more pressure on the opposition, given how things have gone so far with both teams. Their batting largely has been dependent on the Rahmanullah Gurbaz-Ibrahim Zadran partnership at the top and the Afghanistan team will hope to change that. Is There A Reserve Day For T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1? Will South Africa vs Afghanistan Semis Clash be Played Next Day In Case Rain Plays Spoilsport?
Squads:
South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs
Afghanistan National Cricket Team: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Saleem Safi