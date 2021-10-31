Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) Opener Mohammad Shahzad hit a 33-ball 45 as Afghanistan posted 160 for 5 against Namibia in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai (33) added 53 for the opening wicket.

Playing the last match of his international career, former skipper Asghar Afghan made a 23-ball 31, while Mohammad Nabi (32) was the other contributor for Afghanistan.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (2/21), Ruben Trumpelmann (2/34) and JJ Smit (1/24) were the successful bowlers for Namibia.

Brief Score:

Afghanistan: 160 for 5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 45; Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2/21) vs Namibia.

