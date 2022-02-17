Chattogram [Bangladesh], February 17 (ANI): Afghanistan players and support staff have been tested negative for COVID-19 in the second Rapid Antigen tests conducted ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan is slated to lock horns with Bangladesh from February 23. Several members of the Afghanistan touring party in Bangladesh, including some players, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

"In welcome news ahead of the start of the ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, all Afghan players and support staff have returned negative results in the second Rapid Antigen Covid-19 tests conducted on Wednesday, February 16," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

Afghanistan had to cancel their practice session on Tuesday after some members of the touring party tested positive for the virus.

With the confirmation of the negative Covid-19 tests, both sides agree and confirm that the preparation camp of the Afghanistan team will resume from Thursday.

ACB said that it is monitoring the situation closely and the players alongside the management and the coaching group will remain under the constant supervision of the ACB Medical Team. (ANI)

